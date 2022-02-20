National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $327.59 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.39 and its 200-day moving average is $400.73.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.