National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91.

