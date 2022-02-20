National Bank Financial Lowers MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

MTYFF opened at $41.92 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $56.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

