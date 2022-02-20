National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

