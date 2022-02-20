National Health Investors (NHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61.
NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
