National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 112.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.61% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

