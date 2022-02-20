Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report $286.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. Navient has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

