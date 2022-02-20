Needham & Company LLC Trims FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Target Price to $72.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of FARO opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $977.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $97.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
