NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $98.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.90. 1,969,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

