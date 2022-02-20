NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.62 million to $17.40 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $57.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $79.40 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 261,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,330. The stock has a market cap of $862.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

