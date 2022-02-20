Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $83.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.