Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.