Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $66.63 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.