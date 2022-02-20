New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 3,087,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,500. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.