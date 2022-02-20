Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $29.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

