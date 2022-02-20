News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Up 29.8% in January

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of News by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after buying an additional 860,461 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 420,462 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $8,797,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $8,373,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 337,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.45. News has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $26.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

