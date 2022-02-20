Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 40,021 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $8.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
