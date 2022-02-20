Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 40,021 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexters by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nexters by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

