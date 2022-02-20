NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.07-7.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

NICE stock traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.64. 702,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NICE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NICE by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NICE by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

