Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

