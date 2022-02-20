Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.08%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

