Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 491,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.15 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

