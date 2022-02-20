Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.