Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.
A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CLSA lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
NIO stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,112,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,256,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. NIO has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
