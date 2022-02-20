Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CLSA lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,112,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,256,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. NIO has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,635,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in NIO by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after buying an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.