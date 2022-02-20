Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $331,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $13.07 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $995.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

