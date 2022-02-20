Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

