Northland Securities Cuts Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $6.50

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $518.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 20.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 242.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

