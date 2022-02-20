NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

