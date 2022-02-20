NU (NYSE:NU) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a positive rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77. NU has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.