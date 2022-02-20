Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.08.

NUE stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.48. Nucor has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

