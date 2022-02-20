Nutrien Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.83. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $75.78 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

