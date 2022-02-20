Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. 517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $5,646,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

