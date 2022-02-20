Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops One Day Volume of $130.05 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $865.17 million and approximately $130.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

