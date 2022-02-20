Oddz Price Tops $0.15 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $465,017.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

