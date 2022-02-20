OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of OCCI opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in OFS Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

