Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.96. 593,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,352. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.95. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $207.01 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

