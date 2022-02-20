Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,145 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $287.96 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.01 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

