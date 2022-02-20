Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.90. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,952,000.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

