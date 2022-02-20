Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. 401,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.39. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

