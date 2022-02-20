ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $76.96. 438,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $46,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in ONE Gas by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

