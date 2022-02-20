Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,790,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

