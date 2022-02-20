Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Tops $30.85 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $163.11 million and $30.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

