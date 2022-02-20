Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NYSE ORA traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 255,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,920. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
