Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE ORA traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 255,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,920. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.