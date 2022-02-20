Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 48,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,802,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.