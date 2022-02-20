Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.05% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSTK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $533,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

