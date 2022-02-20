Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

