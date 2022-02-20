Pangolin (PNG) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06943639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,172.95 or 1.00211542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00049082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,927,710 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.