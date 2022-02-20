Parisi Gray Wealth Management Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.96 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.