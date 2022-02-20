Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $236,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

