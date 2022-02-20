Parisi Gray Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

