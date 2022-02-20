Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 904 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $64.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $154.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.