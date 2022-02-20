Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $196.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,472,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,154,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

